Clean-up drive in Bengaluru North on November 8; win prizes up to Rs 1 lakh

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru North City Corporation will hold an intensive day-long cleanliness drive across its limits on November 8.</p>.<p>The drive will cover assembly constituencies such as Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar, Sarvagnanagar, Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Dasarahalli, and parts of Rajarajeshwari Nagar.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>The corporation will deploy its workforce from multiple departments, including solid waste management, engineering, and health. It has also invited civic groups and non-governmental organisations to join the initiative.</p>.<p>The best-performing organisations will receive cash rewards, the press note said. The winners will take home Rs 1,00,000, while the second and third prizes are Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000. Consolation prizes will also be given at the constituency level.</p>.<p>Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar urged citizens to actively take part in the cleanliness drive.</p>