Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Clean-up drive in Bengaluru North on November 8; win prizes up to Rs 1 lakh

The winners will take home Rs 1,00,000, while the second and third prizes are Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000. Consolation prizes will also be given at the constituency level.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 21:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 21:20 IST
India NewsBengaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us