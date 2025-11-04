Menu
Starbucks to sell control of China business to Boyu Capital in $4 billion deal

Starbucks will retain a 40% interest in the joint venture and will continue to own and license the brand and intellectual property to the new entity, the companies said.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 03:55 IST
Published 04 November 2025, 03:55 IST
