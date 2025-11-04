BJP, RSS leaders strategise to counter government’s ideological narrative

<p>Bengaluru: Top BJP and RSS leaders brainstormed on Monday to discuss strategies to counter the Congress government’s ideological narrative, especially the move to curb activities of the Hindu nationalist organisation in the state. </p>.<p>RSS leaders Na Thippeswamy, Vadiraj C S, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, leaders of the Opposition R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy among others attended the <span class="italic">chintan varg </span>here.</p>.<p>The Congress government, especially Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Panchayat Raj, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, have been going after the RSS, intensifying their ideological warfare.</p>.AAP terms Delhi pollution a public health emergency; BJP says situation better than before.<p>The government even issued an order regulating the activities of private organisations in public places, a move aimed at RSS. The order, however, has been stayed by the High court. </p>.<p>“It was discussed that all of us should speak in one voice when it comes to ideological issues,” one BJP leader with RSS roots said. </p>.<p>“The government is setting a narrative against the RSS and its ideology. It is trying to position RSS as anti-Ambedkar, anti-Constitution, anti-Dalit, etc. We need to change this,” another BJP lawmaker who attended the brainstorming meeting said.</p>.<p>It is said that the BJP was nudged by the RSS to work harder on shaping public opinion against the governing Congress. </p>.<p>“We keep meeting regularly, once in 6-8 months. We discuss political developments,” Vijayendra told reporters.</p>