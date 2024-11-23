Cloud cover over BBMP’s Sky Deck plan in Hemmigepura

<p>Bengaluru: The location for building the 250-metre tall Sky Deck, which promises to offer a panoramic view of the city and attract tourists, is still not clear.</p>.<p>Even though the BBMP identified 20 acres of land near the NICE Road Clover Leaf in Hemmigepura for the project, the proposal to build the second airport in South Bengaluru has added to the confusion.</p>.<p>Sources privy to the development said the Hemmigepura land has not been finalised yet.</p>.BBMP begins demolition of illegal building, halts it after a day.<p>There are two key reasons holding back the decision. One, officials believe the acquisition itself could pose a problem as the land was acquired for the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE) project, but is currently in the custody of the Karnataka Industries Area Development Board (KIADB). Second, the state government is keen on building the second airport, abutting Kanakapura Road in the city's outskirts.</p>.<p>The confusion over finalising the location was evident when the BBMP sought suggestions for suitable sites to build the Sky Deck earlier this month. The notice also specifically sought objections to the Hemmigepura site even though the location was cleared by the Urban Development Department (UDD) several months ago. So far, around 300 people have shared their feedback, officials said.</p>.<p>Other than Hemmigepura, the BBMP had identified a vacant plot in Kommaghatta, which is also connected to the NICE Road and situated in the western part of the city. The place did not receive consensus as Hemmigepura offered a lush green Turahalli forest in the vicinity, which has potential to attract large crowds, unlike the Kommaghatta land.</p>.<p>According to the BBMP's estimate, the project will cost around Rs 500 crore and is likely to be funded by the civic body using its internal resources.</p>.<p>Officials in the BBMP said the location will be finalised after consulting the government as well as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as the project should not come into conflict with Bengaluru’s proposed second airport.</p>