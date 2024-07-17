CM Siddaramaiah schedules legislators' meet to discuss Greater Bengaluru bill   

Bengaluru : Ahead of presenting the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024 in the state cabinet, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has scheduled a meeting with Congress legislators to gather their feedback.
The meeting will also cover several infrastructure projects, including the construction of a tunnel road and the development of the tallest tower (sky deck) to boost tourism in the city.
Attendees of the meeting include Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Ramalinga Reddy, KJ George, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Krishna Byre Gowda, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Byrathi Suresh, NA Haris, B Shivanna, AC Srinivas, Rizwar Arshad, M Krishnappa, and Priya Krishna.
In addition to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, senior bureaucrats from the urban development, finance and energy departments will also be present.
The agenda is likely to include the incorporation of peripheral areas under the restructured corporation limits. The formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority as an apex body, the number of municipal corporations, and the structure of wards may also be discussed.
The revised version of the bill is expected to be presented at the next state cabinet meeting on Monday, followed by the Legislative Assembly session.
Published 17 July 2024, 00:58 IST