<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister and DMK President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Sunday asserted that there is "no place for Hindi in Tamil Nadu then, now and forever," while hailing "Language Martyrs" of the state who sacrificed their lives during the anti-Hindi agitation in the past.</p><p>On the occasion of Language Martyrs Day, Stalin took to his X account, sharing a brief video of the history related to the anti-Hindi agitation, which peaked during 1965, that included references to the 'martyrs,' besides the contributions of late DMK stalwarts, C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi in the language issue.</p><p>"Language Martyrs' Day: Then and now, Hindi has no place here!" he wrote.</p>.DMK govt will win second consecutive term: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin.<p>"A state that loves its language dearly, fought together against the imposition of Hindi. It fought with the same vigor every time it was imposed. It protected the rights and identity of various linguistic nationalities in the Indian subcontinent," he added.</p><p>"I pay my respects to those martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Tamil. No more lives will be lost in the language war; our Tamil consciousness will not die either! Let us always oppose Hindi imposition!" the post read. </p><p>Language Martyrs is a reference to those who had sacrificed their lives, mainly by self-immolation, during the anti-Hindi agitation across Tamil Nadu in 1964-65.</p><p>Till this day, the southern state follows the Two Language formula--Tamil and English, even as the DMK has been alleging Hindi imposition through the Centre's NEP 2020.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>