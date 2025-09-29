CM Siddaramaiah changes BMTC chief after furore in Congress

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appointed Monday senior Congress functionary VS Aradhya as chairperson of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmtc">Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC)</a>, three days after a junior party spokesperson Niketh Raj Maurya was given this post.</p><p>On September 26, Niketh took charge as the BMTC chairperson after Siddaramaiah picked him for the post. Aradhya was made vice-chairperson of the transport utility.</p>.BMTC gets new chief as Siddaramaiah drops 7 names from Congress high command's list.<p>Sources in the party said this "erroneous" decision triggered disgruntlement among the party's cadre. </p><p>"Aradhya has been associated with Congress for 42 years. Niketh joined the party only a few years ago. It was unacceptable that Aradhya was made vice-chairperson under Niketh. This decision caused discontent among the party," a senior Congress leader said. </p><p>The Congress high command had to intervene, resulting in Siddaramaiah ordering the appointment of Aradhya as the BMTC chairperson. Aradhya, currently a vice-president of the Karnataka Congress, started off as the NSUI Binnypet block president in 1983. </p>.Bengaluru: New BMTC bus services from today.<p>Last week, Siddaramaiah had excluded seven Congress functionaries who were picked by the Congress as chairpersons of various boards and corporations. </p><p>On Monday, Siddaramaiah gave new positions to six of them: Syed Mehmood Chisty (Pulses Development Corporation), Sharanappa Saladpur (Temperance Board), BS Kavalagi (Lime Development Board), Anjanappa (Seeds Corporation), Neelkant Mulge (Spices Development Board) and Anilkumar Jamadar (vice-president, Jawahar Bal Bhavan). The CM has not given any position to RS Sathyanarayana, who was in the Congress' list as head of the temperance board. </p>