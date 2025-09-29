Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Kambala season set to begin from November 15

The state government will sanction funds to help the organisers of 20 kambala events to be held in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 16:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 16:24 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruKambala

Follow us on :

Follow Us