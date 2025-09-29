Kambala season set to begin from November 15

<p>Mangaluru: The Kambala season will begin in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi with Kambala event at Panapila on November 15. </p><p>The calendar for Kambala was decided at a meeting of the Zilla Kambala Samithi in Moodbidri. Samithi president Deviprasad Shetty Belapu said that 25 kambala events will be held from November till April end.</p>.Kambala to be held during Dasara Kreedakoota in Mysuru: DyCM Shivakumar.<p>As per the schedule—Panapila (Nov 15), Kodange (Nov 22), Kakkepadavu (Nov 29), Hokkadi (Dec 6), Ballamanja (Dec 7), Baradi (Dec 13), Mulki (Dec 20), Mangaluru (Dec 27), Miyar (Jan 3), Naringana (Jan 10), Adve (Jan 17), Moodbidri (Jan 24), Aikala (Jan 31), Puttur (Feb 7), Jeppu (Feb 14), Vamanjoor (Feb 21), Ermal (Feb 28), Bantwal (March 7), Bangadi (March 15), Venoor (March 21), Uppinangady (March 28), Gurpura (April 4), Balkunje (April 11), Harekala (April 18) and Badagabettu (April 25).</p><p>Last year when the schedule was announced, it had mentioned organising Kambala events in Bengaluru, Shivamogga and Pilikula. However, owing to various reasons it could not be organised. This year’s schedule did not mention of Kambala in Bengaluru, Pilikula, and Shivamogga.</p><p>Speaking at the meeting Deviprasad Shetty mentioned that the contribution of our elders to Kambala has been immense. In order to recognise and promote Kambala at the state, national, and international levels, cooperation from everyone is required.</p>.Kambala is secular, rural sport, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.<p>“Our Kambala has been honoured by the state government through the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, following the orders of the Chief Minister. This recognition has brought joy to all Kambala enthusiasts,” he said.</p><p>The state government will sanction funds to help the organisers of 20 kambala events to be held in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Accordingly, 16 Kambala events in Dakshina Kannada and four in Udupi will get the financial support from the government. He said Kambala organisers have launched 'Kambala Federation of India' (KFI) in a bid to get recognition for the folk sport. Efforts are on to get recognition for Kambala on the lines of other sports federations.</p>