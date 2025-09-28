Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

CM Siddaramaiah's visit sparks hopes of better ORR, triggers traffic snarls

A few residents along Hennur-Bagalur Road claimed that a few patches of the road had been fixed haphazardly over the past 48 hours in anticipation of the CM’s visit.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 21:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2025, 21:13 IST
Bengaluru newsSiddaramaiahORR

Follow us on :

Follow Us