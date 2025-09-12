Bengaluru: Cobras account for highest number of snake rescues

<p>Snake rescue calls in Bengaluru have surged in recent years even as species diversity has shrunk sharply, say wildlife experts and snake rescuers. During the rainy season, juvenile snakes turning up in residential complexes and open plots is common. Metrolife spoke to experts about the species endemic to the city and what they encounter during rescues.</p>.<p>Conservationist and herpetologist Sanjeev Pednekar recalls recording 26-28 snake species within BBMP limits a decade ago, while snake rescuer Vallish V Kaushik claims he has documented nearly 32 over 25 years. Today, both experts note, only 8-9 species are commonly seen.</p>.<p><strong>Missing and rare species</strong></p>.<p>Experts note that Bengaluru’s most frequently sighted snakes are cobras and rat snakes, followed by Russell’s vipers, checkered keelbacks, trinkets, and wolf snakes. Cobras and Russell’s vipers are venomous, while the others are non-venomous.</p>.<p>Pednekar, founder of Prani, lists the common krait, saw-scaled viper, green keelback, vine snake, common cat snake, shieldtail, buff-striped keelback, and Dumeril’s black-headed snake among those that have nearly vanished. </p>.<p>Kaushik, founder of Watchers Indian Trust, adds the common wolf snake, bamboo pit viper, collared cat snake, slender worm snake, beaked worm snake, and calamari reed snake to the list of rare species. “Trinket snakes are seen only occasionally, in areas with old trees such as Sankey Tank and Jnanabharathi area near Mysore Road,” Pednekar notes.</p>.<p><strong>Urbanisation root cause</strong> </p>.<p>Kaushik notes that sanitary pipelines, concretised rajakaluves, and tree-cutting has affected their habitat. </p>.From shoes to cardboard boxes: Software engineer’s death sparks snake safety alert in Bengaluru.<p>According to Pednekar, “Old Bangalore had open drains and grass patches, and a sizable population of frogs, skinks, and geckos. Today, concretised drains and greywater in them leave nothing alive. Larger snakes like cobras, rat snakes, and pythons survive because they can eat rats and toads, but smaller ones such as vine snakes, green keelbacks, and shield tails that depend on geckos and lizards are disappearing,” he explains.</p>.<p><strong>Decline in hatchlings</strong></p>.<p>Snake rescuer Shuayb Ahmed has observed a sharp decline in Russell’s viper neonates. The snake typically gives birth to around 70-80 live babies. He has rescued only two juveniles in 2025 and one in 2024. “However, cobra hatchling numbers remain steady at 25-27 per clutch,” he notes.</p>.<p><strong>Calls and rescues</strong></p>.<p>Snake rescue calls peak between June and October, accounting for nearly 60% of annual calls. Ahmed says he “gets 10-12 calls a day during rains, though only 2-3 require intervention”. Snake rescuer Praveen Bose handles about 1,500 calls annually, personally attending 500-600.</p>.<p>Kaushik records around 900 calls a year, of which 600 are from the city, split between citizen alerts and those from lakes and parks such as Lalbagh, Sarakki Lake in J P Nagar, K R Park, and Kempambudhi Lake.</p>.<p>Rescuers say cobras dominate rescue operations. “This year, in 1,500 rescue calls, we rescued 427 cobras, 400 rat snakes, and 53 checkered keelbacks,” says Pednekar. Bose adds that cobras account for 70% of his rescues.</p>