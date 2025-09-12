Menu
Bengaluru: Cobras account for highest number of snake rescues

Snake rescue calls peak between June and October, accounting for nearly 60% of annual calls.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 20:48 IST
Published 11 September 2025, 20:48 IST
