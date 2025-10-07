Menu
College security guard commits suicide by shooting himself in Bengaluru

Vishwakarma joined duty a few days ago. He had obtained a gun licence after being hired by a private security agency.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 02:00 IST
Published 07 October 2025, 02:00 IST
