College security guard commits suicide by shooting himself in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 32-year-old security guard shot himself in DJ Halli on Sunday night. </p>.<p>The deceased, Lakhan Vishwakarma from Bihar, was on duty at the boy's hostel in Ambedkar Medical College at the time of the incident.</p>.<p>Vishwakarma shot himself in the throat using a double-barrel gun, the police said, adding that the incident was caught on CCTV camera.</p><p>The incident came to light in the early hours when his colleague, Surendar, came for duty and found Vishwakarma's body in a pool of blood. He alerted the police. </p>.<p>The reason behind the act is yet to be ascertained, the police said. </p>.<p>Vishwakarma joined duty a few days ago. He had obtained a gun licence after being hired by a private security agency. </p>