Bengaluru: College student ends life after falling victim to cyber fraud

The High Grounds police identified the student as Pavana, who was doing her first-year BSc at Maharani College.
DHNS
Last Updated : 18 June 2024, 22:31 IST
Bengaluru: A 19-year-old college student was found hanging at her hostel room in central Bengaluru on Sunday night.  

The High Grounds police identified the student as Pavana, who was doing her first-year BSc at Maharani College. 

Pavana’s hostel warden found her hanging from the ceiling fan in her room at 11 pm on Sunday. The warden alerted the police, who later sent the body for a post-mortem.

Pavana left a note seeking forgiveness from her parents, according to the police.

An investigating officer told DH that Pavana fell victim to cyber fraud and lost money. This led her to take the extreme step.  

The High Grounds police have filed an Unnatural Death Report (UDR).

