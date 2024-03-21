JOIN US
College student found hanging in hostel room

According to the police, the victim allegedly hung himself in his hostel room after the girl he liked rejected his proposal.
Last Updated 20 March 2024, 23:58 IST

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old boy from Bihar allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday at his hostel in Nelamangala, police said. He was reportedly rejected by a girl he liked, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar, who was pursuing a course in nursing at a private college.

According to the police, Kumar allegedly hung himself in his hostel room after the girl he liked rejected his proposal.

His friends found him hanging in his room on Tuesday evening.

The Nelamangala police have initiated an unnatural death report.

(Published 20 March 2024, 23:58 IST)
