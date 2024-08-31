College student killed, father hurt as bomb to kill wild boars goes off in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A college student was killed and his father was injured in an accidental blast while making pig bombs at their house in the eastern outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday.
Police identified the deceased as Pavan N (20), a second-year BCA student at a private college in KR Puram. His father Nagesh, 45, suffered minor injuries to his lower part of the body.
According to CK Baba, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, the incident occurred at Doddanallala village around 2.30 pm.
"The blast was triggered when the duo was preparing pig bombs using explosives. One of the bombs accidentally fell down, triggering the blast,” Baba told DH.
According to an investigator, Nagesh and his son were preparing bombs to kill wild boars in their village, Doddanallala, which is located next to a forest. Investigations revealed that while boars are killed because they destroy crops, their meat is also eaten.
Police will investigate past incidents similar to this one to identify the source of explosives used to prepare pig bombs, the officer added.
The Hoskote police have filed an FIR under BNS sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and relevant sections of the Explosives Act.
In Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts, multiple crude bomb explosions have been reported in the last year.
DH had reported that Anthony Sachin Kumar, 28, a butcher was grievously injured while allegedly preparing crude bombs to kill wild boars in Kanakapura on August 5, 2023.
Published 30 August 2024, 21:20 IST