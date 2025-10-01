Bengaluru: College student’s death ignites debate on dangers of potholes   

<p>Bengaluru: The arrest of a tipper lorry driver, who allegedly ran over 22-year-old Dhanashree on Monday, has reignited public anger over the city’s pothole-ridden roads and reckless heavy vehicle driving.</p>.<p>The police said an FIR was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act for causing death by negligence and fleeing the spot.</p>.<p>Dhanashree’s death has once again raised questions about why dangerous potholes remain unattended and why garbage truck drivers are not held accountable.</p>.13,000 potholes filled in Bengaluru so far, says D K Shivakumar; plans Rs 1,100 cr road upgrade.<p>Daily commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders, expressed frustration over crumbling infrastructure.</p>.<p>“Every day, it is a gamble. We have to look out for potholes, for sudden lane changes, and for these huge lorries. We are constantly in danger,” said Ramesh K, an auto driver near Orion Mall.</p>.<p>“When it rains, the pothole is completely hidden. It can be fatal. I have a family to feed, but who guarantees my safety on the road? It has been three to four months they have excavated the roads like mines just to install some pipes, and the dust pollution is unbearable,” he added.</p>.<p>Kiran Jeevan, a professor who has filed a lawsuit against the BBMP for damages caused by pothole-ridden roads, said the issue is a continuing health hazard. “I filed a legal notice with the BBMP in May, but I have not received any compensation. The bad roads caused me significant health issues, particularly with my neck. Every pothole in Bengaluru poses a potential health hazard for its residents. Even small potholes can be problematic due to the risk factors involved while travelling,” he told DH.</p>.<p>He added, “I believe it is high time the government takes responsibility for fixing these roads. Patchwork is not a solution; we need sustainable, durable, and permanent fixes. As long as potholes exist in Bengaluru, we will face a health crisis. It is a health emergency.”</p>