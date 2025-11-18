Menu
SC notice to Centre, CBI, ED and Anil Ambani on PIL for court monitored probe into bank fraud

A bench heard advocate Prashant Bhushan, on behalf of Sarma, and sought replies within three weeks on allegations of bank fraud worth Rs 20,000 crore.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 12:53 IST
Published 18 November 2025, 08:22 IST
India NewsCBISupreme CourtPILAnil Ambani

