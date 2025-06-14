Colour-coded tippers, daily collection & penalties: Bengaluru’s new waste management plan

<p>Bengaluru: The use of new and colour-coded auto-tippers, daily waste collection from all homes and commercial establishments, and same-day grievance redressal are among the key conditions in Bengaluru’s new waste collection tenders.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) has also proposed collecting waste twice a day from commercial areas.</p>.<p>If service providers fail to meet these conditions, the BSWML has reserved the right to levy penalties.</p>.Sewage, rotting waste, foul odour: Bengaluru's Attur Lake cries for help .<p>However, penalties will not affect up to 80% of the agency’s total payment, as it remains tied to the attendance of staff and vehicles. Only the remaining 20% is linked to performance.</p>.<p>Earlier this month, the BSWML floated tenders by dividing the work into 33 packages, costing Rs 540 crore annually. Even non-government organisations (NGOs) with waste management expertise can participate.</p>.<p>Under the new scope of work, the BSWML has mandated daily collection in residential areas. It will also collect waste from bus stops, footpaths, restaurants generating under 100 kg, public places, and garbage blackspots.</p>.<p>R Rajagopalan, convener of Bengaluru Coalition, a citizens’ collective, highlighted the issue of erratic waste collection.</p>.<p>"The BSWML must make public an escalation path, provide ward tipper supervisors’ contact details, and offer a dashboard to track the agency's performance,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>What's what</strong></p>.<p>Households & small commercials<br>Both three- and four-wheelers will be used with separate compartments for three types of waste (blue for dry waste, green for wet waste, and yellow bag for sanitary waste) </p>.<p>Commercial waste generator (up to 100 kg) <br>Purple colour-coded vehicle</p>.<p><span class="bold">Blackspots, street sweeping & construction debris <br /></span>Brown colour-coded open vehicle</p>