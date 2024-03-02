Commercial Taxes Department ‘dismantles’ fake Input Tax Credit racket

The department said that the arrested were involved in the creation of multiple registrations in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka based on fabricated documents. They allegedly supplied fake tax invoices at a multi-level supply chain without the actual supply of goods facilitating the availing of Input Tax Credit (ITC) by the beneficiaries without remitting any output tax at the beginning of the supply chain. “In most cases PAN and Aadhar cards of friends, other gullible and poor people were used to prepare rental agreements and obtain GST registrations. These registrations were operated by the cartel members for a time spanning six to twelve months by which time several crores of transactions were reflected and ultimately closed without paying any taxes,” the department said.