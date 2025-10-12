<p class="bodytext">Citing the Tamil Nadu government’s guidelines for protecting children from disturbing and harmful content online, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KCPCR) has decided to recommend to the government to emulate the neighbouring state’s policies to ensure kids’ safety in the digital space.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A decision to this effect was taken during a panel discussion on ‘Safeguarding Children in Digital Bharat’ organised by KCPCR in association with ChildFund, a not-for-profit organisation in Bengaluru.</p>.<p class="bodytext">KCPCR Chairperson K Naganna Gowda said, “The Tamil Nadu government has instructed internet service providers to block harmful content, besides laying down protocol for restricting screen time during online classes. We have decided to recommend implementation of these provisions in <br />Karnataka.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Pointing out that children were becoming targets of cybercrimes, Gowda stressed the need for regulations.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We have discussed with representatives of IT and gaming companies. Meanwhile, we also need to reduce children’s screen time,” he added.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The KCPCR chief urged the government to direct private schools to stop uploading everything online.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We understand it was a necessity during the pandemic, but some schools are still employing online tools, which must be restricted,” said Gowda, adding that the commission would also appeal to the state government to strengthen existing cyber laws.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Quality education, infrastructure for outdoor games, and imparting life lessons help wean children off electronic gadgets, experts opined during a discussion on the subject.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Good infrastructure and quality education at public schools will help solve most problems since it will encourage children to spend quality time at schools,” said Gopal Naik from the Centre for Public Policy at the Indian Institute of Management.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Rajat Khajane, Team Leader for Corporate Social Responsibility at Bosch Global Software Technologies, emphasised the need for children to spend time outdoors. “Children must also learn about privacy, and be alert to misinformation. Should they find suspicious activity online, they should be brave and report it,” said Khajane.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Doctor questions lack of statutory warning</p>.<p class="bodytext">Associate Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at NIMHANS, Dr Rajendra K M, meanwhile, questioned the authorities over the lack of a statutory warning about sexual content.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Children should be warned against indulging in sexual activities. We see statutory warnings against the consumption of tobacco and alcohol, but why is there no warning for adult content in films and TV shows?” asked the doctor.</p>