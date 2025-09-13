<p>Bengaluru: A day after a school bus got stuck in a drain on the Balagere Road, Bengaluru East Corporation Commissioner D S Ramesh inspected the road and directed the officials to expedite the expansion works at the Panathur-Balagere road.</p><p>According to the officials, there is a proposal to widen the existing road at Balagere to 18 meters. However, the project has been delayed due to ongoing land acquisition processes. </p>.Bus carrying children tilts on Balagere-Panathur road in Bengaluru due to potholes, water-logging; no injuries reported .<p>The Commissioner said that land required for road widening will be acquired through the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) scheme and instructed concerned officials and contractors to complete the widening work on priority.</p><p>Referring to the spot where the bus incident occurred, Ramesh said that the adjacent compound wall occupying the space needed for road widening has already been removed and the road widening work has commenced. </p><p>During the inspection, Ramesh also observed that the major stormwater drain running alongside Balagere Road was encroached upon. </p>.DH Impact | Day after residents clean Balagere Road, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar asks BBMP to do the needful.<p>“Due to the ongoing monsoon season, these encroachments are causing water stagnation on the roads. The Commissioner directed officials to remove the encroachments and expedite work to ensure smooth flow of water into Varthur Lake,” the civic body said in a release.</p><p>The Bengaluru West Corporation Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V also inspected the Indira canteens in his jurisdiction and directed the officials to ensure cleanliness around the canteen.</p><p>Bengaluru North Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar also inspected a few areas in his jurisdiction and directed the officials to ensure better waste management and to take up desilting of storm water drains.</p><p>Rajendra Cholan, Bengaluru Central Corporation Commissioner urged citizens to work along with the officials to transform pedestrian walkways in and around Majestic into model pedestrian walkways.</p>