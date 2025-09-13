Menu
india karnataka bengaluru

Commissioner asks officials to widen Balagere Road after school bus accident

Though there is a proposal to widen the existing road at Balagere to 18 meters, he project has been delayed due to ongoing land acquisition processes.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 16:16 IST
Published 13 September 2025, 16:16 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsSchool bus

