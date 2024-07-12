Community dogs inspire art exhibition in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: An exhibition featuring portraits of street dogs will open on Saturday. The series, titled #Muttsindahood, is by 55-year-old Sakena Begg, who was inspired by the dogs in her neighbourhood. This is her debut show.
An art teacher by profession, Sakena says that she has always loved and looked after animals. “During the lockdowns when we were yet to get started with online lessons, I would walk around the neighbourhood to look after the dogs… then I just gradually started drawing them,” she adds. Once she had completed enough drawings, her students encouraged her to hold an exhibition to raise funds for her neighbourhood dog rescue group — the Frazer Canine Squad.
Apart from pens and watercolours, her mixed media artworks also employ unusual materials. Some of her paintings are made entirely from coffee. She shares that she used whatever she had handy at the time.
#Muttsindahood, on July 13, 4 pm to 6 pm. At Pearson Residency, Richards Town. For details, call 98861 47132.
Published 11 July 2024, 23:58 IST