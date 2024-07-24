Complete works of Tejaswi set for launch next week

The complete collection of works by renowned Kannada author K P Poornachandra Tejaswi will be released at a literary event on Monday.
The 14-volume collection is titled ‘K P Poornachandra Tejaswi Samagra Kritijagattu’ (‘K P Poornachandra Tejaswi’s Comprehensive World of Works’). It is a mix of novels, short stories, poems, and plays.
It is priced at Rs 10,000 and will be available in bookstores.
The launch is part of a two-day event to celebrate Tejaswi who was known for writing on nature, social issues, travel, and science. He wrote his first novel ‘Kaadu Mattu Kraurya’, on the relationship between humans and wildlife, in 1962. He was 24 then.
M Chandrasekhar Pratishthana, Mooneeswamy and Sons Publication, and Poornachandra Cultural Study Centre are organising the literary event on July 28 and 29. It is called Tejaswi Sahitya Samskrutika Habba.
It will feature a seminar on Tejaswi’s literary contributions, an interaction with his family, and an exhibition of photographs taken by him. A play adapted from his book 'Annana Nenapu' will be staged. It goes by the same name. A documentary called ‘The Wonder of Tejaswi’ will also be screened.
Prominent names from the fields of literature and academics such as Prof B N Sriram, Chidananda Gowda, Prof S G Siddaramaiah and Kotiganahalli Ramayya will be in attendance.
On July 28 and 29, 9 am, at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J C Road. For details, contact 99809 17989.
