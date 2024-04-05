‘Compulsory attendance’ for Surya’s rally: NSUI files plaint

Bengaluru: Controversy erupted as Tejasvi Surya, sitting MP and BJP candidate from Bangalore South, filed his nomination papers on Thursday. Students from Jain College alleged that multiple messages floated on their WhatsApp groups telling them to “compulsorily” attend his rally.
The row erupted when an X (previously Twitter) user, claiming to be a student from the college, shared screenshots alleging that several messages were being circulated in college groups to force the students to attend the rally.
The message in the screenshot read, “Greetings members, Tomorrow all the members of the student council have to assemble near Maiyas Hotel Jayanagar at
9 am for Tejasvi Surya’s rally. You’ll be getting a T-Shirt so don’t be late. Everyone has to be there at the reporting time, and no excuses will be entertained. You will be getting attendance for this.”
However, speaking to DH, sources close to Surya denied any such development. They claimed that the rally was attended by more than 7,000 people from all walks of life, leaving no need for paid or forced participants.
M S Santhosh, registrar of Jain University, denied the institution’s role in this. He told DH, “We were unaware of the issue, and none of the employees or management were a part of it.”. He claimed they were trying to identify the individuals responsible and their motives.
The State Congress, however, demanded strict action from the Election Commission against Surya for violating the election rules by forcing students to take part and for distribution of T-shirts.
NSUI Karnataka general secretary Dhruv Jatti later filed a written complaint with the returning officer, demanding the rejection of the incumbent MP’s nomination papers.
(Published 04 April 2024, 23:47 IST)