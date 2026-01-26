<p>Bengaluru: Four Congress workers were arrested for pasting posters outside BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar’s house in Rajajinagar on Saturday.</p>.<p>The suspects — Shankar, Manju, Naveen and Sai, all residents of Basaveshwaranagar — were released later on station bail.</p>.<p>A group of Congress workers protested the BJP legislator’s “derogatory remark” against Urban Development and Town Planning Minister Byrathi Suresh in the Legislative Assembly on Friday. They raised slogans against the BJP leader and later pasted the posters.</p>.Increasing voter turnout shows people's trust in EC growing stronger: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin.<p>In a video released on Sunday, Kumar said the remark was a colloquial phrase and was expunged from the records.</p>.<p>"It has hurt me that those posters pasted by Congress workers questioned my culture and claimed I disrespected women. The incident at my house yesterday is truly pitiable. Those workers do not know what they are doing or the consequences of it. I ask workers of all parties: please do not engage in such activities just for cheap publicity or out of aggression. I want to clarify once again: I did not speak with any disrespect. It was a proverb or idiom used to describe haste, and I had no other intention,” Kumar said in a video on his Facebook account.</p>.<p>On Sunday, the Bengaluru Central District Congress Campaign Committee filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police, seeking a case and legal action against Kumar over the remark.</p>