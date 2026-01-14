<p>Bengaluru: Doctors in the city are reporting rising lung infections and skin allergies, attributing the surge to prolonged exposure to dust and pollutants from ongoing construction.</p>.<p>They say fine particulate matter from construction sites, when inhaled over time, is a serious health concern, causing lasting lung and skin damage.</p>.<p>Dr Manjunath PH, Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist, said respiratory infections are up among those living near construction work.</p>.<p>“Many patients report constant exposure to construction dust at home or work. Earlier, infections mainly aggravated pre-existing conditions. Now, healthy people are also showing symptoms,” he said.</p>.20-30% hike in pollution-linked ailments in Bengaluru: Doctors.<p>Pulmonologists say respiratory illnesses, once seasonal, are now common.</p>.<p>Dr Hemanth Kumar M, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist, said ongoing “pollution spikes” are pushing up hospital visits.</p>.<p>“Historically, cases peaked in winter. Now, we see a 20 to 30 per cent rise in emergency visits for acute asthma and COPD year-round. Worryingly, more first-time patients with no history of lung problems present with sudden breathlessness, often mistaken for allergy but caused by pollutant toxicity,” he said.</p>.<p>Doctors flagged the high risk to daily commuters, especially two-wheeler users.</p>.DPCC launches mandatory dust control portal for construction projects in Delhi.<p>“Prolonged travel in open vehicles raises exposure to PM 2.5 and black carbon. Studies show two-wheeler riders inhale more pollution than car or metro travellers. Masks and avoiding peak hours may help but cannot eliminate risk," said Dr Shivaraj AL, Lead Consultant, Pulmonology.</p>.<p><strong>Worsening skin health</strong></p>.<p>City dermatologists report a spike in pollution-linked skin issues, especially in those in their 20s to 40s.</p>.<p>Dr Ruby Sachdev, Consultant Aesthetic Physician, said patients present with acne, redness, burning and sensitivity even without prior skin disease.</p>.<p>“Symptoms worsen after passing through high-traffic areas or during nearby construction. The skin barrier is breaking down faster, making skin more reactive,” she said.</p>.<p>Dr Priyanka Kuri, Consultant Dermatologist, said, “Clinical reports show real-time skin damage from pollution. Authorities must prioritise dust control, safer construction, and stricter emission norms,” she said.</p>