Contractor remains missing two days after Babusapalya building collapse 

<p>Bengaluru: Two days after an under-construction apartment complex collapsed in eastern Bengaluru, the whereabouts of Elumalai, the missing contractor and a prime suspect in the case, remain unknown.</p>.<p>Elumalai, the second contractor and supervisor of the building, has yet to be located as rescue operations near completion.</p>.<p>The collapse of the G+6 building in Anjanadri Layout, Babusapalya, under the Hennur police station limits, occurred around 3.40 pm on October 22. The confirmed death toll stands at eight, while 23 victims have been accounted for — eight dead, eight rescued, one still missing, and six under treatment.</p>.<p>A senior police officer revealed that Elumalai’s phone is still active in the area. “His mobile is still switched on, and we are continuing the probe,” the officer said.</p>.<p>A fire department official added that Elumalai's wife received a call from his number on Wednesday night, though the call didn’t connect. The phone was later switched off.</p>.<p>On Thursday, Anjanadri Layout was filled with anguish as bulldozer-driven rescue operations continued, searching for any workers who might still be trapped under the debris. Around 200 people — including workers, locals, police personnel, and rescuers — gathered at the scene, anxiously awaiting any sign of life.</p>.<p>Elumalai’s family, including his mother-in-law and nephew, were at the site in deep distress, but declined to speak to reporters.</p>.<p>A senior fire officer confirmed that search efforts are ongoing to ensure no one is left behind.</p>.<p>"CCTV footage captured a man on the ground floor running toward the building from a nearby shed during the collapse," the officer said. "It is unclear if the person escaped, but there’s a suspicion it could be Elumalai, so the search continues. Debris is being cleared, and if a body is found, it will be recovered."</p>.<p>The officer also noted that the building was fully razed by Wednesday and that the search is almost complete.</p>.<p>Earlier, there were concerns that another worker, Gajendra, was missing. However, the police later confirmed that he was not at the site during the collapse.</p>