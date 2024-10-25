Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Contractor remains missing two days after Babusapalya building collapse 

Elumalai, the second contractor and supervisor of the building, has yet to be located as rescue operations near completion.
DHNS
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 22:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 22:15 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBuilding Collapse

Follow us on :

Follow Us