Home

Cops raid houses of 234 rowdies in Bengaluru South

Officers attached to police stations under three sub-divisions in South Bengaluru limits took part in the raids.
Last Updated 21 March 2024, 21:17 IST

Bengaluru: The city police conducted surprise checks at the houses of rowdy-sheeters in South Bengaluru early on Thursday. The raids were conducted as a precautionary measure ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. 

Officers attached to police stations under three sub-divisions in South Bengaluru limits took part in the raids. 

As many as 234 houses were checked, during which 177 rowdies were absent. The houses of eight rowdies, who are currently in judicial custody, were also checked.

Police checked 125 houses under the Subramanyapura sub-division, 76 under VV Puram, and 33 under Jayanagar. 

The extensive checks were conducted to confirm storage of deadly arms at the houses of rowdy-sheeters. However, no such weapons were found.

(Published 21 March 2024, 21:17 IST)
