Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Corroded pipeline caused water contamination in Lingarajapuram: BWSSB

“The robot helped us identify the exact spot where the contamination was taking place. Around 10.30 am on Monday, the exact spot was identified,” the BWSSB said in a statement.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 21:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 21:53 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBWSSBWater supply

Follow us on :

Follow Us