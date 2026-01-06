Corroded pipeline caused water contamination in Lingarajapuram: BWSSB

<p>Bengaluru: Deploying robotic technology, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has found corroded pipeline as the cause of water contamination in Lingarajapuram.</p>.<p>“The robot helped us identify the exact spot where the contamination was taking place. Around 10.30 am on Monday, the exact spot was identified,” the BWSSB said in a statement.</p>.<p>The pipe was nearly 40 years old, resulting in corrosion, officials said. The BWSSB has now decided to replace the pipeline.</p>.<p>Once the pipeline is replaced, water supply to the area will be restored. Currently, the area is being serviced under Sanchari Cauvery service.</p>