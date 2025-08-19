Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Crack in Bengaluru's Ejipura flyover halts work; IISc to review structure

BBMP Chief Engineer Raghavendra Prasad said the damage occurred due to misalignment during placement.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 20:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 20:53 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBBMPEjipura

Follow us on :

Follow Us