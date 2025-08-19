<p>Bengaluru: A day after a crack appeared in a concrete segment of the under-construction Ejipura flyover, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bbmp">BBMP</a> has sought expert advice from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Work on the project, already behind schedule, has been temporarily halted.</p>.<p>The crack, which developed on Sunday night, created a deep hole and triggered alarm at the BBMP head office. Top engineers rushed to the site at midnight, as such failures are rare and may require dismantling of the launched segment.</p>.<p>BBMP Chief Engineer Raghavendra Prasad said the damage occurred due to misalignment during placement.</p>.Ejipura flyover scare! Cracked slab falls on auto, driver gets hurt.<p>The civic body has written to IISc professors to conduct an independent study to determine if the segment can be retained. “We have written to IISc today and hope to get the report in the next 2–3 days,” said BBMP Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao.</p>.<p>He said a vehicle was damaged when chunks of concrete fell from the cracked segment, but no one was injured. “When segment work is underway, staff can make mistakes. In Ejipura, the alignment was not done correctly,” he added.</p>.<p>The incident has further delayed the much-awaited flyover.</p>.<p>After the Congress government came to power, the BBMP fixed a December 2025 deadline, later revised to March 2026. Officials now say the flyover may only be ready by June 2026.</p>.<p>Land acquisition for the project also remains incomplete.</p>