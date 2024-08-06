Bengaluru crematorium workers donate to Wayanad relief fund

Bengaluru: A group of 20 crematorium workers have donated their one month's salary to the Wayanad relief fund.
In a statement, the workers, who are also members of the Prabuddha Dr BR Ambedkar Burial Ground and Electric Crematorium Workers Association, said that they were moved by the tragedy in Wayanad and wanted to do their bit to help rehabilitation in the area.
The workers met BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday and expressed their willingness to help. They requested him to help coordinate their efforts in reaching out to the Kerala government.
Workers from various crematorium across the city, including the Kalpalli burial ground, Kengeri electric crematorium and Bommanahalli electric crematorium have contributed to the fund.
Published 05 August 2024, 20:45 IST