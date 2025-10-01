Crime against senior citizens rose by 41.7% in Bengaluru in 2023

<p>Bengaluru has seen 41.7 per cent rise in crimes against senior citizens, and accounted for 35 per cent of the total crimes against the elderly in Karnataka, as per the recently released National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2023.</p>.<p>According to the data, Karnataka reported 1,840 cases of crime against the senior citizens (aged 60 and above) in 2023, with 649 cases occurring in Bengaluru alone. Overall, the city saw 41.7 per cent rise in crime against the elderly between 2022 and 2023. In 2022, Karnataka saw 1,583 crimes of this nature, while 459 of them occurred in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Of the 649 crimes, cases of forgery, fraud and cheating ranked the highest at 264. Of the 264 cases, most were of cheating.</p>.Crime against women increases by 40% in two years; conviction rate remains poor in Bengaluru: NCRB data.<p>Apart from this, there were 140 cases of simple hurt, 17 cases of murder, 8 - attempt to murder, 4 - grievous hurt, 22 - assault on women with the attempt to outrage her modesty, 17 - thefts, 56 - robbery, 5 - extortion, 51 - criminal trespass, 23 - criminal intimidation, and one case each of kidnapping and abduction, and attempt to commit culpable homicide, among 46 other crimes.</p>.<p>As per the report, in 2023, the city reported no cases of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rape and dacoity against the senior citizens.</p>.<p>Taking these crimes into account, Bengaluru saw a charge-sheeting rate of 64.1 per cent.</p>.<p>The report also stated that 1,334 court cases of crimes against the elderly were currently pending for trial in Bengaluru.</p>