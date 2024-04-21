Crimes against women rose in 10 years of PM Modi’s rule: Report

Bengaluru: Crimes against women and sexual violence increased in 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule, a report said. The report titled 'Nari Shakti: Myth and Reality', a report on the status of women under the Modi Government, was released on Saturday by Bahutva Karnataka in collaboration with Naveddu Nilladiddare, Karnataka.
The report, quoting the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, noted the total number of crimes against women increased from 3,37,922 in 2014 to 3,71,503 in 2020. The number of crimes against women per lakh of the population increased from 56.3 in 2014 to 66.4 in 2022, the report said, adding that 2022 saw a grim escalation of crimes against women from 2021 and 2020, with a staggering 4,45,256 cases registered.
“Analysing fund usage under the Nirbhaya Fund, a critical initiative for improving women’s safety, the report highlights how key schemes have been underfunded undermining women’s security in India,” the forum noted in a press release.
(Published 21 April 2024, 00:04 IST)