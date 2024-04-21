Crimes against women rose in 10 years of PM Modi’s rule: Report

The report, quoting the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, noted the total number of crimes against women increased from 3,37,922 in 2014 to 3,71,503 in 2020. The number of crimes against women per lakh of the population increased from 56.3 in 2014 to 66.4 in 2022, the report said, adding that 2022 saw a grim escalation of crimes against women from 2021 and 2020, with a staggering 4,45,256 cases registered.