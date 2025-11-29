<p>Bengaluru: Anticipating massive footfall on Sunday, the Horticulture Department has announced free parking arrangements to ensure smooth movement and visitor safety for the ongoing flower show at Cubbon Park.</p><p>With Saturday seeing a significant turnout, the department is preparing for a record crowd on the holidays and weekends.</p><p>Speaking on the arrangements, a senior official from the Horticulture Department confirmed that specific safety protocols and entry times have been enforced for the weekend. Entry to the flower show premises will be strictly permitted from 6 am to 6 pm only on Sunday. Tickets for the flower show will be available at all entry gates of Cubbon Park.</p><p>To address the inevitable traffic congestion, the department has designated three key locations for free public parking. </p>.Photos | Flower show blooms in Bengaluru, this time at Cubbon Park: See pics.<p>Visitors can avail of complimentary parking at the following locations: Kanteerava Stadium, St John's, St Joseph's College which is adjacent to the Mallya UB City area. Also the designated parking space adjacent to the High Court can also be utilised by visitors without charge.</p><p>The Horticulture Department urges citizens to make use of these alternative parking spots to avoid congestion around the park and to cooperate with traffic officials to ensure a pleasant and safe experience for all attendees.</p>