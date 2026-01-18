<p>Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Eight separate cases have been lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi against those allegedly spreading AI-generated images and misleading information on social media regarding the redevelopment work at the Manikarnika Ghat, officials said.</p>.<p>The cases have been registered against eight individuals and certain X handles under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Bansal said on Saturday.</p>.<p>According to the police, fabricated images and misleading content, contrary to the actual facts related to the ongoing beautification work at Manikarnika Ghat, were shared on social media platform X.</p>.<p>Officials alleged that images linked to Hindu deities were circulated with the intent to hurt religious sentiments, spread misinformation and anger among the public, and disturb social harmony.</p>.Want to affix your nameplate: Mallikarjun Kharge to PM Modi on Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment.<p>The police said a complaint in this regard was lodged at Chowk police station by Mano, a resident of Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>The complainant stated that his company has been undertaking work to strengthen cremation-related facilities and beautify Manikarnika Ghat since November 15, 2025.</p>.<p>According to the complaint, an X handle user allegedly shared AI-generated and misleading images on the night of January 16.</p>.<p>The posts, police said, presented distorted facts, misleading devotees of the Hindu faith and leading to resentment in society.</p>.<p>The posts subsequently attracted a large number of objectionable comments and reposts, further escalating tensions, the police said.</p>.<p>Bansal said attempts were made not only to hurt religious sentiments but also to create an anti-government mindset in society.</p>.<p>Given the seriousness of the matter, legal action is being taken against the concerned X handle users as well as those who reposted and commented on the content, he said.</p>.<p>Bansal said a detailed investigation into the matter is underway and warned that strict action would continue against those spreading rumours and misinformation on social media.</p>