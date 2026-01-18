Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

GBS outbreak claims two lives in Madhya Pradesh town; government ramps up detection, treatment

GBS is a disease in which a patient’s immune system mistakenly starts attacking the peripheral nervous system.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 03:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 January 2026, 03:56 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshGuillain-Barré Syndrome

Follow us on :

Follow Us