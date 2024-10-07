Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Cubbon Park-like 153-acre green lung for North Bengaluru

The announcement was made by Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre during the Wildlife Week closing ceremony at Aranya Bhavan on Monday.
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 04:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 13:23 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaCubbon Park

Follow us on :

Follow Us