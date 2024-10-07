Cubbon Park-like 153-acre green lung for North Bengaluru

<p>The Forest Department plans to transform 153 acres of reclaimed land near the Yelahanka RTO into a new green space named after renowned environmentalist Salumarada Thimmakka.</p><p>The announcement was made by Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre during the Wildlife Week closing ceremony at Aranya Bhavan on Monday.</p>.Weekend hobby groups on rise in Bengaluru's Cubbon Park. <p>Originally leased to the Karnataka Forest Development Corporation (KFDC), the land will be developed into a park modelled after Cubbon Park, with funding support through corporate social responsibility initiatives.</p><p>Khandre noted that the Yelahanka area has seen rapid development, making the proposed Salumarada Thimmakka Garden a valuable lung space for the community. He said Bengaluru's green cover has decreased by 5 sqkm over the past decade, now comprising 89 sqkm, or about 6.81per cent of the city's area, according to the Forest Survey of India.</p><p>Khandre stressed the need to restore Bengaluru’s status as the 'Garden City' by promoting more afforestation efforts in the coming years.</p>