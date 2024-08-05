Bengaluru: Cubbon Park walkers honour Wayanad landslide victims on Friendship Day  

Bengaluru: The Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association (CPWA) observed Friendship Day on Sunday in a unique way by paying tribute to those who lost their loved ones in the recent natural calamity that struck parts of Karnataka and Kerala.
Nearly 50 participants, including children, honoured the victims in the neighbouring state by silently displaying placards with images of the landslides in Wayanad. Following the tribute, members exchanged greetings with handshakes.
CPWA president Umesh K said the association plans to collect donations from its members to support the victims of the Wayanad landslides through the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
“If needed, our members are prepared to visit the affected areas for rescue operations should the landslides continue,” he said, noting that the association had assisted victims of the Kodagu landslides in 2018.
Friendship Day is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of August in India, Malaysia, the United States and Bangladesh.
Published 04 August 2024, 21:08 IST