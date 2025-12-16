<p>Bengaluru: Cybercrimes continue to bleed Bengaluru city, with victims losing an average of Rs 4.83 crore daily this year.</p>.<p>According to data presented by Home Minister G Parameshwara during the ongoing Winter Session, a whopping sum of Rs 1,543 crore is lost by cybercrime victims in the city, as of November 15.</p>.<p>The whole of last year, the city had reported a loss of Rs 1,995 crore, with the residents losing an average of Rs 5.45 crore daily. Bengaluru Rural district came a distant second with Rs 49.85 crore lost to cybercrimes this year.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Rural was followed by Mangaluru city with losses pegged at Rs 33.78 crore, Mysuru city at Rs 33.17 crore and Chikkaballapura district at 28.13 crore.</p>.<p>Investigators said that the trend of victims losing large sums to cybercrimes has been prevalent since 2024. “This has continued even this year,” a senior Bengaluru police officer told DH.</p>.<p>The officer explained that due to a major change and evolution in the modus operandi employed by cybercriminals, money has been lost on a large scale.</p>.<p>“Nowadays, one seldom comes across cybercrimes like phishing, card skimming, OTP frauds, etc. The maximum money lost to these kinds of crimes would be in thousands or, in some cases, a few lakhs. But since 2024, sophisticated forms of cybercrimes have emerged,” the officer added.</p>.Delhi Police arrests 42 people under special operation against cybercrimes.<p>One of the major modus operandi involves fake investment schemes. Here, over a period of several months, the victims are made to believe that they made money through investments in stock markets, only to find out that they were transferring the money to the cybercriminals and their so-called gains were just manipulated on fake mobile apps. Digital arrest is another infamous modus operandi.</p>.<p>“The cybercriminals play with the victims’ emotions in such scams. In some cases, they approach the victims as prospective life partners. In others, they claim to be affiliated to reputed financial institutions. In extreme cases like digital arrest scams, victims are held under duress and forced to shell out their money. By the time the scam ends, the victim would be drained both mentally and financially,” the officer quoted previously added.</p>.<p><strong>Detection remains low</strong></p>.<p>Last week, DH reported that for the first time in two years, Bengaluru city reported a massive drop of 41% in cybercrime cases. Despite this, the detection rate continues to remain below 10%.</p>.<p>As per the Home Ministry data, Bengaluru city’s detection rate was 7.68%. Bengaluru Rural had a detection rate of 6.77%, Mangaluru city at 8.06%,</p>.<p>Mysuru city at 1.81% and Chikkaballapura district at 6.81%. Investigators say complex layering of crime proceeds, constantly evolving modus operandi and a huge case backlog were some of the contributors to the measly detection rate.</p>