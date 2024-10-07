Home
Cybercriminals exploit ‘pre-approved’ loans to cheat man of Rs 5.8 lakh 

The FIR stated that the suspects held Gurmeet Singh (name changed), a resident of Kasturi Nagar, under duress for over three hours, accusing him of drug trafficking and money laundering.
Prajwal D'Souza
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 04:00 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 04:00 IST
BengaluruCrimecybercrime

