Cylinder blast kills elderly woman in Bengaluru's KR Puram, four injured

Fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved Akkayyamma’s body from the debris while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 10:39 IST
Published 25 October 2025, 10:39 IST
