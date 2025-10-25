<p>An elderly woman died and four others sustained injuries after a suspected LPG cylinder explosion at a house in KR Puram on Saturday morning. The blast also partially damaged three neighbouring houses, and the sound of the explosion was reportedly heard up to four to five kilometres away.</p><p>The explosion occurred at a house owned by Ramesh and rented to Shekhar’s family about nine months ago. Shekhar lived there with two children — Chandana and Kiran Kumar — and his elderly mother, Akkayyamma.</p>.Karnataka: Deputy CM D K Shivakumar slams Tejasvi Surya for opposing tunnel road project.<p>Fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved Akkayyamma’s body from the debris while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The deceased has been identified as Akkayyamma (81), while her granddaughter Chandana (22) is said to be in critical condition.</p><p>According to the police, the incident occurred around 7:15 am at Triveni Nagar. Akkayyamma was asleep when the roof slab collapsed on her due to the impact of the explosion. Three others — Shekhar (55), his son Kiran Kumar,(24), and a neighbour, Kanchana, (45) — sustained injuries. Shekar's wife passed away a year ago.</p><p>“Shekhar told the police that the blast occurred when a family member switched on the stove. The exact cause will be known after experts inspect the site,” said a senior police officer. </p><p>Rajalakshmi, a neighbour, said she initially mistook the loud sound for firecrackers being burst after Deepavali. “When I came out to check, I was shocked to see the house had collapsed. Neighbours rushed to rescue the injured and shift them to hospital. Even the window panes of nearby houses shattered due to the impact,” she said.</p><p>Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and MLA Byrathi Basavaraj visited the site and assured compensation to the affected family.</p>