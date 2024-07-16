Daily wage labourer held for murder of co-worker in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 34-year-old daily wage labourer was recently arrested for the murder of a co-worker at a building site in southern Bengaluru’s Konanakunte, the police said on Monday.
On July 7, the Konanakunte police found 42-year-old Balaji Bahaddur in a pool of blood at an under-construction building. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Following the death, police launched a manhunt for the killers.
The next day, the police learnt that the victim was a resident of Varthur, but lived at building sites where he worked.
Police reviewed over 300 CCTV cameras and identified the suspect as Harish, 34, a fellow daily wage worker.
"Bahaddur and Harish worked together. They stayed at sites where they used to work," a police officer close to the investigation told DH.
On July 7, Harish and Bahaddur fought for a petty reason during a drinks party. Harish grabbed a log from the construction site and hit Bahaddur on the head, according to police.
A court has remanded Harish to judicial custody.
Published 15 July 2024, 23:51 IST