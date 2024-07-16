Home
Daily wage labourer held for murder of co-worker in Bengaluru

On July 7, the Konanakunte police found 42-year-old Balaji Bahaddur in a pool of blood at an under-construction building.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 23:51 IST

Bengaluru: A 34-year-old daily wage labourer was recently arrested for the murder of a co-worker at a building site in southern Bengaluru’s Konanakunte, the police said on Monday.

On July 7, the Konanakunte police found 42-year-old Balaji Bahaddur in a pool of blood at an under-construction building. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Following the death, police launched a manhunt for the killers. 

The next day, the police learnt that the victim was a resident of Varthur, but lived at building sites where he worked. 

Police reviewed over 300 CCTV cameras and identified the suspect as Harish, 34, a fellow daily wage worker. 

"Bahaddur and Harish worked together. They stayed at sites where they used to work," a police officer close to the investigation told DH. 

On July 7, Harish and Bahaddur fought for a petty reason during a drinks party. Harish grabbed a log from the construction site and hit Bahaddur on the head, according to police. 

A court has remanded Harish to judicial custody.

Published 15 July 2024, 23:51 IST
