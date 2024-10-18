Daily wage worker from UP killed in hit-and-run accident in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 25-year-old daily wage worker from Uttar Pradesh was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Doddaballapura Main Road late Wednesday night.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 8.30 pm near a restaurant close to Bashettihalli Lake. Police said the poorly lit stretch may have contributed to the collision.</p>.<p>The labourer, Kallu Choudhary from UP’s Gautam Nagar, was crossing the road when a speeding, unidentified four-wheeler struck him, causing severe head injuries. He died instantly, the police said.</p>.<p>"We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspect and have collected car fragments from the scene to assist in the investigation,” a senior officer from Doddaballapura Rural Police reported.</p>.4 including 2 toddlers killed in road accident in UP's Mathura.<p><strong>Cousins die in e-bike crash</strong></p>.<p>In a separate incident, cousins Nagaraj G (30) and Rajesh Kumar P (27) lost their lives when their electric scooter collided with an electric pole near the Devinagar bus stop on the Outer Ring Road around 12.25 am on Thursday.</p>.<p>The duo was reportedly riding from Lottegollahalli toward Hebbal when Nagaraj, who rode the scooter, may have lost control of the vehicle.</p>.<p>Both were declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.</p>.<p>The Hebbal traffic police suspect the pair may have been under the influence of alcohol. Also, Nagaraj was found with a blunt knife in his waistband, prompting law enforcement to investigate whether there was any possible connection to other activities.</p>.<p>“We have asked the law and order police to look into the presence of the knife and determine if it is linked to any untoward activity,” a senior officer noted.</p>