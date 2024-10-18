Home
Daily wage worker from UP killed in hit-and-run accident in Bengaluru

The labourer, Kallu Choudhary from UP’s Gautam Nagar, was crossing the road when a speeding, unidentified four-wheeler struck him, causing severe head injuries. He died instantly, the police said.
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 22:31 IST

