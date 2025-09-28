Dasara Utsava kicks off in Sahakaranagar, KBG says festival celebrated by all

<p>Bengaluru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Saturday said Dasara was not limited to one religion but was celebrated by people across castes and religions. </p>.<p>He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day Dasara Utsava and cultural programme organised in Sahakaranagar by volunteers and Congress workers of the Byatarayanapura assembly constituency in collaboration with <em>DH</em> and Prajavani. </p>.<p>Dasara, which is celebrated for nine days, is known as the Naada Habba (state festival), in Karnataka. </p>.<p>Krishna, who is Byatarayanapura MLA, said Dasara had the distinction of bringing people of all walks of life together. </p>.Mysuru: Dasara drone show rehearsal from today.<p>A special puja was held on Saturday. Other programmes included Lalitha Sahasranama chanting, devotional singing, dance-drama on the nine avatars of Durga by Anuradha Vikrant’s troupe from Drishti Art Center, and Dandiya dance by members of the Sahakaranagar Mahila Welfare Association. </p>.<p>As part of Dasara exhibition, over 50 varieties of products are being displayed and sold, including household items, clothes, clay pots, PoP dolls, artificial jewellery, decorative items, millets, organic products and snacks. </p>.<p>Social activist Meenakshi Sheshadri, Congress leaders N N Srinivasayya, M Jayagopal Gowda, N K Mahesh Kumar, V V Parthibarajan, V Hari, R M Srinivas, B S Gopalakrishna, Shanthamma, H A Shivakumar, Hanumanti, K Dileep Kumar, Ramashankar and others were present. </p>.<p>Cultural programmes are scheduled for Sunday. Local youth, women and Yakshagana troupes will perform dances. There will also be a Rasa Sanje (musical evening) and other music programmes. </p>.<p>To revive the tradition of displaying dolls during Dasara, gifts will be presented to households that arrange doll displays on Sunday. </p>