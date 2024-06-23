'Datathon' promotes tech innovation for safer communities

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Police (KSP) on Saturday organised 'Datathon,' a platform to find solutions to various technological problem statements of the police department.
Through new initiatives, the computer wing of the KSP is attempting to integrate advanced technology and data analytics into law enforcement practices. The objective of this project is to enhance public safety and operational efficiency, ensuring a safer community for all.
As an extension of this effort, the KSP organised “Datathon” and invited working professionals, communities of tech developers, start-ups, and college students to brainstorm ideas.
The brainstorming session focused on providing deep technical solutions for emerging challenges based on technologies like predictive data analytics, traffic flow optimisation and congestion management, police performance and resource management, data privacy in law enforcement, and accident data analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning.
The event received over 11,000 entries and 890 ideas through applications. The applicants were formed into various teams based on the themes under which their ideas fell. Five teams were announced as winners.
The technology developed during the event will be adopted by the KSP.
The KSP organised the event in collaboration with Microsoft and the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT).
Pronab Mohanty, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Computer Wing, and Laxman Nimbargi, Superintendent of Police, State Crime Record Bureau.
