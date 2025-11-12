<p>Bengaluru: The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Bengaluru East, in association with Shisha Mandir, launched its month-long adoption awareness initiative — AASARE (Adoption Assistance and Support for Abandoned, Surrendered, and Orphan Children Responsibly and Ethically) — on Tuesday.</p><p>AASARE aims to ensure that every eligible child is matched with a permanent family by leveraging Mission Vatsalya's transparent adoption procedures. The specific objectives of the campaign are to promote legal adoption, increase public understanding of the adoption process — especially for children with special needs — and strengthen child safety through informed community participation.</p><p>Speaking at the event, Haleema, Project Director of the Directorate of Child Protection, Bengaluru, stressed the legal responsibility for child safety.</p>.Bengaluru's Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health upgraded from 450 to 1,000 beds.<p>She stated, “Every child deserves love, care, and a safe start to life. Abandoning an infant not only endangers an innocent life, but is also a serious offence under the law. We urge parents and citizens: if you are unable to care for a child or find an abandoned baby, please contact the nearest Child Protection Unit or call the 1098 helpline. Together, we can ensure every child is protected and cherished.”</p>.<p>The month-long AASARE campaign will feature various community outreach programmes, workshops, and information sessions designed to empower citizens to become community champions for adoption and child welfare.</p>.<p><strong>Helpline numbers </strong></p>.<p>If you find or become aware of any abandoned child, contact Child Helpline 1098 or Emergency Helpline 112 for immediate assistance.</p>