Deadline for high security number plates extended by 3 months

Bengaluru: The state government has extended the deadline for installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) by three more months. The current deadline ends on February 17.
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced this in the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Replying to a question by Congress member Madhu G Madegowda, the minister stated that considering the fewer number of vehicles registered so far, the government decided to extend the deadline. This is the second extension given by the government. Earlier, the deadline was November 17, but it was extended to February 17 and now it has been extended by three months.
“Around 18 lakh high security number plates have been installed so far, which is hardly 9%, which is less compared to the total number of vehicles registered in the state before April 2019. Hence we have decided to extend the date by another three more months,” said Reddy.
The minister even said that the state will take necessary measures to give wide publicity and create awareness among the public to instal HSRP. During August 2023, Karnataka government issued a notification mandating high security registration plates to about 2 crore vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. It had given a deadline of November 17, 2023, but extended it till February 17, 2024 as response was low. Between August 18, 2023 and February 12 this year, the HSRP has been installed in 18.32 lakh vehicles, Reddy said.
Legislators’ concern
Some of the legislators expressed concerns over activities by miscreants who have created fake websites and cheating people in the name of HSRP. “Since HSRP is done online, there are problems in rural areas and also fake websites are active,” said Madhu G Madegowda.
Replying to them, the minister said it had not come to the notice of the government, but warned of action against such people. He told the House that since it is through online, there is no cash transaction at RTOs.