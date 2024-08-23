Home
Deccan Herald wins gold award for 2040 Summit at IMA 2024 South

'Bhumika Club', another initiative of the publication and its sister publication Prajavani also won a silver award at the ceremony.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 August 2024, 16:29 IST

Deccan Herald on Friday won a gold award for DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit at the e4m Indian Marketing Awards 2024 - South under the category 'Brand Extension - Media'.

'Bhumika Club', another initiative of the publication and its sister publication Prajavani also won a silver award at the ceremony.

The mega event brought together some of India’s most influential policymakers, corporate titans, entrepreneurs, activists and celebrities to design a roadmap of the way forward for Bengaluru and was held on February 17 earlier this year.

Published 23 August 2024, 16:29 IST
