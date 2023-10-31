Decomposed body found in agricultural field

A man's body was found on an agricultural land in Sondekoppa near Nelamangala on Sunday, police said.
It was spotted by a tractor driver, who was hired by a man to plough his land in Timmappanapalya near Sondekoppa.
Police said that the body could have been there for at least four days and is beyond recognition. They are going through missing person complaints lodged at police stations in and around Nelamangala.
An investigating officer told DH that there were no marks on the body. A case of unnatural death has been filed at the Nelamangala Rural police station.