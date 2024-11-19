Home
Decongestion effort at OMR , K R Puram from November 19

Motorists travelling from Anandapura and KR Puram village to the city should take a left turn near the Kote Venkataramana Swamy Temple, proceed via OMR, and take a U-turn near GRT.
19 November 2024

