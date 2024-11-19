Decongestion effort at OMR , K R Puram from November 19

<p>Bengaluru: In an effort to decongest Old Madras Road (OMR) and the KR Puram police station road (new police station), the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has imposed restrictions, starting Tuesday. </p>.<p>The road from the BBMP Junction on OMR to the Veterinary Hospital, near the KR police station, has been made one-way and the U-turn at the BBMP Junction on OMR is closed. </p>.<p>Vehicles travelling from OMR to KR Puram, TC Palya, and Anandapuram via the KR Puram police station should take a free left turn and proceed further. </p>.<p>BMTC buses travelling from ITI Gate to Hosakote must drop passengers at the bus stop near Sri Rama Hospital.</p>.Rs 7.62 lakh netted in 5-hour drive against traffic violations .<p>BMTC buses travelling to Diesel Shed Road should take a U-turn at the Government College Junction and proceed to the depot.</p>.<p>Motorists travelling from Anandapura and KR Puram village to the city should take a left turn near the Kote Venkataramana Swamy Temple, proceed via OMR, and take a U-turn near GRT. </p>.<p>Heavy goods vehicles going towards towards the city should take a U-turn at the Government College Junction.</p>.<p>Vehicles travelling from TC Palya to the city should take a left turn near Muniyappa Garden and proceed to the Government College Junction. </p>.<p>Vehicles moving from the KR Puram market to KR Puram village should take a right at the Government Hospital Junction and proceed via the KR Puram station road. </p>