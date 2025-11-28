Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Delhi metro to develop customised data management system for BMRCL

The DMRC has floated tenders for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of an Integrated Data Management System (IDMS) for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 22:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 22:15 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNamma MetroDelhi Metro

Follow us on :

Follow Us