<p>Bengaluru: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will develop a customised software platform to manage the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) assets of Namma Metro, according to a high-ranking official. </p>.<p>The DMRC has floated tenders for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of an Integrated Data Management System (IDMS) for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). </p>.<p>Explaining the significance of the initiative, a senior BMRCL official stated that the DMRC had developed its own IDMS based on years of experience. “The DMRC possesses extensive domain knowledge of O&M activities, with over 20 years of experience in the metro field. It also has strong expertise in software development and is considered a pioneer in this domain. The DMRC’s ability to deliver both customised software — specifically tailored to meet the requirements of BMRCL was acknowledged, and it was decided to use it for BMRCL,” he told DH, speaking on the condition of anonymity. </p>.<p>The system’s major modules will cover aspects of both preventive and corrective maintenance, as well as additional modules to facilitate routine O&M activities. </p>.<p>After discussions, Namma Metro and the DMRC opted to suitably customise a similar software for the BMRCL. The responsibility has also been given to the DMRC. </p>.<p>“The overall software development and system integration responsibilities are being handled by DMRC, considering their domain expertise and software development capabilities. Hardware components such as servers and network switches are being procured separately from the open market,” the official added. </p>